Juan Thornhill Believes Browns Have a Super Bowl Winning Team

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It might be a little too early to make NFL Super Bowl predictions.

But at least one player thinks the Cleveland Browns have the players they need to make a run at it.

Safety Juan Thornhill has been to a couple of Super Bowls already in his young career.

And he told reporters yesterday that the Browns have the pieces in place if they can just put it together.

“We have the players and the pieces to get to the big game,” said Thornhill.

Thornhill says multiple Browns players have asked what the Super Bowl is like.

And he sees himself as a motivator when he paints the picture of how great the atmosphere is.

But he thinks he has an even more important role in the Browns’ upcoming season.

 

Thornhill Knows What It Takes 

Visualization is a well-used technique to inspire anyone to reach a goal.

But Thornhill is quick to mention that he also knows what it takes during the season to win a championship.

Building a championship starts now.

And Thornhill wants players to know he is here to push them into a winning routine.

“I know what kind of work it takes to get to the Super Bowl and I’m here to push those guys.”

Thornhill has gone to the playoffs every year of his career and played in 3 Super Bowls.

He has a pair of rings to show for his time with the Chiefs.

And he doesn’t see any reason not to expect more.

 

Are The Browns Super Bowl Bound? 

While Thornhill’s Super Bowl cred makes him an asset in the locker room, Cleveland needs a few more pieces.

For one thing, they need Deshaun Watson to be more like Patrick Mahomes.

Or, at the very least, Watson needs to play more like his former self.

 

Still, the Browns’ brain trust is among those who could use a playoff run in 2023.

And there are no pandemics or quarterback suspensions on tap to cover for poor results.

So it’s good to know a player with Super Bowl experience thinks the pieces are in place for Cleveland.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

NFL Insider Discusses Pressure Situation Between Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski

