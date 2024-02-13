Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

The Cleveland Browns were three wins away from making it to the Super Bowl.

It might not sound like much, but it’s actually a lot in this league.

Nonetheless, they proved that they could compete at a high level regardless of who was on the field, and there’s definitely some hope for the future.

On top of that, it seems like the NFL scriptwriters or luck could also be on the team’s side, at least, according to star S Juan Thornhill.

Recently, the former Kansas City Chiefs star took to Twitter to state that the logo for Super Bowl LIX actually has some orange on it, so the Browns might have a chance after all.

Ayy there is some orange and that mf.. so we got a chance 😂 @Browns https://t.co/ncFZ1mEdTc — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) February 12, 2024

All jokes aside, the Browns shouldn’t be that far behind in Super Bowl contention.

We’re talking about a team with a championship-caliber defense that will have most of its defensive core returning, including the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Special teams were also quite solid under Bubba Ventrone, and Kevin Stefanski was just named AP Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

On top of that, there’s optimism about Ken Dorsey and what he could be able to do with Deshaun Watson, as he’s already turned Cam Newton and Josh Allen into MVP candidates.

The Browns fought hard every single game last season.

The final outcome wasn’t what the fans expected, but they should only get better next year with a healthy quarterback under center.