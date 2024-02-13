Browns Nation

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Big Message for Browns Fans

By

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

With the 2023 NFL season officially in the books, a long off-season begins.

The league’s fans are already looking forward to April’s draft, with the start of training camp to follow.

NFL players are just as eager. Especially Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

DTR joined the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Monday and shared his anticipation for next season (via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show).

“I can’t wait to get back. I can’t wait to get back for training camp, preseason, everywhere where the fans are at. They bring a different level of juice and energy that we all need.”

 

It’s great to see Dorian’s excitement for next season.

Expectations for the Browns will certainly be high once again.

Plus, right after watching a Super Bowl featuring a team the Browns beat during the regular season in San Francisco, it makes sense for the guys from Cleveland to be ready for the fall to roll around again.

Thompson-Robinson seems ready to embrace that backup role in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson will, of course, be locked in as the starter from day one.

But, as we’ve seen, injuries, among other factors, can take guys out for weeks.

DTR made the most of his shot this season, including picking up a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans embraced him well throughout the year despite some struggles.

He’s become a fan-favorite of sorts.

Rest assured, he and Browns fans alike are ready for next season.

