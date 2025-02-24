Juan Thornhill Has One Word Reaction To His Release From Browns

The Cleveland Browns continue to shape their 2025 roster, looking for ways to save money while improving it.

Cleveland made one move on Monday that will reduce its spending next year as the franchise decided to cut veteran safety Juan Thornhill.

Shortly after news broke about the move, the former Browns safety broke his silence to address Cleveland’s decision.

On social media, the player posted a one-word response to the news, telling his followers that he was “Blessed” while adding a black heart emoji to his post.

Blessed 🖤 — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) February 24, 2025

Thornhill joined the Browns in 2023, signing a three-year, $21 million contract.

The 29-year-old veteran previously played in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs over his four-year stay with the AFC West franchise.

His ability to produce results for the Browns was hampered by injuries, and Thornhill played in only 22 games over the past two seasons.

Thornhill finished his two-year stint with the Browns by recording 103 tackles, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

The safety’s pass defense in Cleveland’s defense was suspect as he allowed over 63 percent of passes to be completed against him, yielding six touchdowns over the past two years.

Cutting Thornhill will help Cleveland reach next season’s targeted salary cap figure.

Thornhill is the second safety who will not return to the Browns next season as former teammate Rodney McLeod announced he would retire following the 2024 season.

Cleveland could address this position in the upcoming draft as the Browns have 12 picks to use in April.

