Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been as good as expected this season, at least against opponents they were supposed to beat or compete against.

However, they’ve taken things personally regarding their divisional rivals.

They beat the Baltimore Ravens with an outstanding performance by their defense and Jameis Winston.

Then, they got their third win of the season in an instant AFC North classic vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Notably, it seems like this game meant more to everybody, especially to Myles Garrett.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year may have taken things personally with T.J. Watt in attendance, and he had his best performance of the season.

As pointed out by PFF on X, he finished the game with eight pressures, three sacks, one forced fumble, and a 90.4 PFF Grade.

Myles Garrett vs the Steelers ❄️ 90.4 PFF Grade

❄️ 8 pressures

❄️ 3 sacks

❄️ 1 forced fumble Access grades here: https://t.co/NVQ6c2vmRZ pic.twitter.com/xUG4mpHxft — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2024

Despite the Steelers’ best efforts, Garrett was an unblockable force of nature off the line of scrimmage, shaking off double teams and constantly getting to Russell Wilson.

The Browns dominated late in a blizzard, and even though a critical turnover by Winston may have sealed the deal in favor of the visitors, they never wavered in their belief that they could pull it off.

Garrett was checked for a concussion late in the game, but he was still able to return and make some key stops when it mattered most.

The Browns might not be able to make the playoffs, but they will undoubtedly love to play spoiler and, more importantly, show that they’re much better than their record shows.

