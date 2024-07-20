Juan Thornhill Reveals Alternate Helmet Look

During the offseason, the Browns unveiled a new look to their traditional helmets, bringing back the white face masks for the first time since the team stopped using the style after the 2005 season.

The traditional helmets are not the only ones getting a facelift.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook shared on Twitter an Instagram story from Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill, showing that the team’s alternate white helmets with multiple stripes down the middle will also sport the white face masks this season, too.

From #Browns Juan Thornhill on Instagram: A look at the white helmets with a white facemask. pic.twitter.com/fepXYz7Dxd — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 18, 2024

In Thornhill’s picture, the white helmet is lying on the ground, sporting a tinted visor insert to shade the safety’s eyes from the sun along with the white face mask.

The white helmet has two gray stripes that are split down the center by an orange stripe on the otherwise all-white helmet.

Cleveland used these helmets for three games during the 2023 season, including the Thursday night contest against the New York Jets.

Judging from the comments on Stainbrook’s posts, fans are excited to see these helmets – and another potential “White Out” theme – returning for the 2024 regular season.

Mannnnnnnnnnn those white helmets with the white facemask are FREAKING AWESOME — Jimmy Foxhound (@JimmyFoxhound) July 19, 2024

Love it so clean 👍 — Tim Moses (@TmoeDawgforlife) July 19, 2024

🔥🔥🔥 — Luke Gooberstein (@CamronMoss) July 18, 2024

The Browns announced apparel themes for last season’s contests around the middle of July, giving fans something to look forward to before the start of the 2023 training camp.

Fans are awaiting a similar announcement for this year’s themed contests, potentially being unveiled as soon as next week.

Earlier this year, the Browns’ front office revealed that the team would go away from the darker color face mask for the helmets, returning to the traditional white face masks the team sported for several decades.

NEXT:

Wyatt Teller Reveals Interesting Theory Involving Baker Mayfield