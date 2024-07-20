Browns Nation

Saturday, July 20, 2024
Juan Thornhill Reveals Alternate Helmet Look

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

During the offseason, the Browns unveiled a new look to their traditional helmets, bringing back the white face masks for the first time since the team stopped using the style after the 2005 season.

The traditional helmets are not the only ones getting a facelift.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook shared on Twitter an Instagram story from Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill, showing that the team’s alternate white helmets with multiple stripes down the middle will also sport the white face masks this season, too.

In Thornhill’s picture, the white helmet is lying on the ground, sporting a tinted visor insert to shade the safety’s eyes from the sun along with the white face mask.

The white helmet has two gray stripes that are split down the center by an orange stripe on the otherwise all-white helmet.

Cleveland used these helmets for three games during the 2023 season, including the Thursday night contest against the New York Jets.

Judging from the comments on Stainbrook’s posts, fans are excited to see these helmets – and another potential “White Out” theme – returning for the 2024 regular season.

The Browns announced apparel themes for last season’s contests around the middle of July, giving fans something to look forward to before the start of the 2023 training camp.

Fans are awaiting a similar announcement for this year’s themed contests, potentially being unveiled as soon as next week.

Earlier this year, the Browns’ front office revealed that the team would go away from the darker color face mask for the helmets, returning to the traditional white face masks the team sported for several decades.

NEXT:  Wyatt Teller Reveals Interesting Theory Involving Baker Mayfield
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

