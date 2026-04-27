KC Concepcion Had Unique Way Of Bonding With College Teammates

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially over, and the Cleveland Browns walked away with 10 new players who will have the opportunity to make the roster over the next several months. They had significant needs at offensive line and wide receiver, and targeted them with their first three picks, taking an OT and WR in the first round, and another wideout in the second.

KC Concepcion was commonly mocked to the Browns at pick No. 24, so it was an affirming moment for fans and analysts alike to see this come to fruition. Concepcion is an interesting prospect, but for the most part, fans are excited to see what he can do in this offense, no matter who the quarterback might be.

The rookie WR will get a chance to have his impact on the field, but a recent video highlighted the type of person he is off the field. Having high character is something teams are looking for in their prospects, and judging by the way he served his teammates in college, this could have been another attractive quality for the Browns to pursue in round 1.

“Browns first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion cooked teammates in college as a way to bond with them. KC became one of the big leaders at Texas A&M and was loved and respected by one of his teammates. Cleveland got a great one,” MLFootball posted.

WHOLESOME: #Browns first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion cooked teammates in college as a way to bond with them. KC became one of the big leaders at Texas A&M and was loved and respected by one of his teammates. Cleveland got a great one. (🎥ESPN) pic.twitter.com/UAUtwva9cM — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 26, 2026

Concepcion seemingly wanted to unify his college teammates, and cooking for them was a great way to bring them all together. The Browns’ locker room has certainly had some frustrations brewing over the past few years, so a player like Concepcion could be a great addition in more ways than one.

The Browns have a lot of work to do on offense if they’re going to be anything close to a playoff team, but after adding Spencer Fano, Concepcion, and Denzel Boston with their first three picks, they’re certainly not messing around. It will be interesting to see who ends up being the quarterback come week one, but for now, fans are looking forward to seeing what these rookies can accomplish out of the gate. There’s not much to lose, especially with a new coaching staff, so this team should be able to play freely.

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Analyst Believes This Draft Could Change Everything For Browns