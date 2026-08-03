Browns Defender Is Celebrating A Special Day On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of young talent on the roster. So much, in fact, that they seem to be celebrating birthdays often.

On Monday morning, the team had a special shout-out to linebacker Winston Reid, who is celebrating his 27th birthday.

“Happy birthday to our guy Win,” the Browns posted on X.

happy birthday to our guy Win! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/o5h8lsV4fP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 3, 2026

Reid was born on August 3, 1999, in West Jordan, Utah. Years later, he went to school at Weber State before joining the Browns in 2024. That was the only season he took to the field for the Browns, participating in 16 games and starting in three of them.

After a strong showing in college, there were hopes of Reid being a reliable, consistent linebacker for Cleveland, but he didn’t get much time to show his talents. There is a chance that he gets more time to shine in 2026, but he will have competition for minutes at the linebacker position.

Although Reid would like to be a rotational player for the Browns in the new season, he will have to go toe-to-toe against Edefuan Ulofoshio, Nathaniel Watson, Justin Jefferson, Quincy Williams, and Carson Schwesinger. Schwesinger, of course, may get the most attention from the coaches after earning Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, and there is speculation that much of the defensive schemes will run through him.

Still, Reid could be a supporting backup player and might be on the field more. Surely he hopes to appear in at least one game, something that didn’t happen last year.

There haven’t been many headlines about Reid coming out of training camp, but there is still time in camp and during the preseason for him to make an impact and earn his place among the rest of the linebackers for the upcoming season.

This birthday may be the very start of a promising season for the young star.

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