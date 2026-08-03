Analyst Has Been Very Impressed By One Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns were very busy during the recent NFL draft, making sure that every pick counted. Most fans were very happy with the selections of general manager Andrew Berry, and now they are excited to see if they can pay off. Training camp has been an opportunity for those rookies to come on the field and make an impact.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter had high praise for a few newcomers, but reserved the best compliments for incoming receiver Denzel Boston.

“[Denzel Boston] catches everything and anything. He goes up and gets the 50-50 balls. Gotta give KC Concepcion his love as well. It’s a really good start for both of these young receivers. [Boston] has been very, very impressive. You see him show the ability to get some separation as well to give the quarterbacks someone to throw the football to. I’m really excited to see him this year. I don’t want to get overly excited and say he’s gonna have a 1,200-yard rookie receiving season. But the potential I see in him right now, I’m anxious for the regular season to get here to see what he does on game days,” Ruiter said.

"(Denzel Boston) catches everything and anything. It's a really good start for both of these young receivers (Concepcion/Boston). (Boston) has been very, very impressive." 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN to @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the play of #Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston so far… pic.twitter.com/sMWZaqWceg — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 3, 2026

According to reports, Boston made at least one noteworthy catch in each of the team’s first four practices. That is exactly what the Browns and their loyal fanbase want to see.

It is great to hear that Boston has been performing well during camp, but he isn’t the only receiver impressing. KC Concepcion, who went as the No. 24 pick before Boston, has already earned praise.

Last year, the team’s receiving unit was an area of concern. As 2025 came to an end, fans were calling on Berry to pay special attention to that position and fill it as quickly as possible. Sure enough, he took two of the most promising wide receivers with Concepcion and Boston.

Having both of these stars could be a blessing for the Browns, as acquiring just one of them could have been enough to revamp the wide receiver position. With returning talent and their incoming desire to have strong rookie seasons, Cleveland’s wide receiver problem could be solved. Boston has great size, speed, and an ability to get wide open on the field.

If his training camp performances are any indication, the Browns may have bagged a serious rookie talent.

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Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Monday