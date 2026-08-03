Former NFL Player Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Room

Throughout the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, the organization went out of its way to keep reminding people that it was more than a two-way battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. General manager Andrew Berry mentioned Dillon Gabriel as a potential contender as well, even though it seemed very unlikely to fans and analysts.

Now, with Watson and Sanders struggling at times in the first week of training camp, the emergence of Gabriel does not seem as far-fetched as it once did. While still unlikely, the second-year pro reportedly has elevated his game, at least securing his job as the No. 3 quarterback.

Former NFL player Breiden Fehoko reveals what he’s hearing about the Browns’ QB room, saying that someone other than Watson or Sanders is playing the best so far.

“Don’t shoot the messenger. Word in the Cleveland Browns locker room is the best quarterback isn’t Deshaun or Shedeur right now,” Fehoko posted.

Don’t shoot the messenger. Word in the Cleveland Browns locker room is the best quarterback isn’t Deshaun or Shedeur right now……👀 — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) August 2, 2026

Fehoko, a nose tackle who played for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020 through 2022, did not identify if the “best quarterback” is Gabriel or rookie Taylen Green, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is seen as a long-term developmental project. So, unless Green has made a big impression with his exceptional athletic traits, the QB in question is likely to be Gabriel, who was a third-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Another former NFL defensive lineman, Gerald McCoy, responded to Fehoko on social media and cautioned that the observation should be met with some skepticism. The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout mentioned that the source of the information has to be considered, as does whether the quarterbacks are getting the same practice reps going up against the Browns’ elite defense. It is also the very early stages of training camp, which is a long way from real game action.

But it is worth remembering that Gabriel was the first choice to be the starter after Joe Flacco was benched by Kevin Stefanski last season. Though the rookie was far from exceptional, there was a chance that he would have remained QB1 for the entire season had he not been put into concussion protocol in Week 11.

Sanders took over from there, setting the stage for yet another Browns QB competition, this time under new head coach Todd Monken.

NEXT:

Insider Shares Major Update On Browns' New Stadium