Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of training camp, which is a pivotal time for the future of all players on the roster. This is a chance for them to show what they are capable of and earn goodwill among the coaching staff. Training camp is leading to some players coming onto the team, and others leaving.

On Monday morning, the Browns announced that they had signed defensive tackle Travis Bell, while they had waived running back T.J. Harden.

“We’ve signed DT Travis Bell and waived RB T.J. Harden,” the Browns posted.

We've signed DT Travis Bell and waived RB T.J. Harden 📰 » https://t.co/WL96CCEJb2 pic.twitter.com/Q9UgtmRMcL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 3, 2026

Bell was part of the UFL team that won a championship this year, and now he has his sights set on helping the Browns progress and move forward in 2026.

During his time with Louisville during the UFL regular season, Bell had 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. During the playoffs, he also racked up seven tackles and two tackles for loss.

Bell was signed by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. After agreeing to a four-year rookie contract, he was cut by the Bears but then signed to their practice squad. He was then signed by the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in two games with that team during his rookie season.

He was waived in November of 2023 by the Falcons and then claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, but was among the final roster cuts for that team in training camp of 2024.

Since then, Bell has bounced around to a couple of practice squads in the league, but he is hoping to have more of a role on the field in 2026. Before that can happen, he will have to prove to Todd Monken and the rest of the coaching staff that he can be a crucial part of the team.

Training camp is a good place to show off, but he will have to be consistent because there is a lot of new talent in Cleveland attempting to earn playing time.

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