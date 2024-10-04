Ken Dorsey Shares His Thoughts On Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns have struggled on offense this season, and the stats bear a grim reality.

Cleveland ranks next to last in the league in terms of total offensive yards per outing, averaging just over 246 yards per game.

The Browns have yet to eclipse the 20-point mark this season, and their closest effort came in Week 2 against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Assessing the blame for why Cleveland’s new-look offense has underperformed this season has been spread across every position on the offense at different times this season.

One unexpected person who has shouldered a significant amount of the blame is star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The veteran wide receiver has dropped a league-worst eight passes this season according to Pro Football Reference, and it’s led to questions about Cooper’s preparedness and effort during the 2024 NFL regular season.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey does not share those concerns, however.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Dorsey’s thoughts on X as the coach explained that Cooper still wants to see the Browns win and will do what it takes to help them achieve that goal.

“I love watching him work,” Dorsey said, adding, “I know certain times it hasn’t gone his way, but he’s a pro and he makes special plays for us. I think Coop is consistent, his approach, his mentality, his desire to help this team win.”

Cooper struggled out of the gate, catching only 16 of the 37 targets he’s received this season for 148 yards in four contests.

The wide receiver’s two touchdown catches were in the same game – the Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

