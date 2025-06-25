Kenny Pickett Gets Worrisome Prediction From NFL Insider

The Cleveland Browns have four potential starting quarterbacks right now.

It doesn’t seem like any of the rookies will get the nod to start early in the season, although both of them could be in play to take the reins at some point.

Notably, that leaves Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as the potential starters.

Recently, veteran WR Diontae Johnson stated that he believes the Browns will go with Pickett as the starter.

However, even if that’s true, NFL insider Gregg Rosenthal just doesn’t see that happening:

“I think Diontae Johnson is right that the Browns want Kenny Pickett to win the job, but I think Joe Flacco will win the job. My main reason is just watching how Kenny Pickett has handled his last 2 opportunities. The film does not lie,” Rosenthal said.

The Browns appear to want Kenny Pickett to win the starting job. I doubt it will happen. pic.twitter.com/IdZg0St01n — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) June 24, 2025

Most fans and analysts assumed that the Browns traded for Pickett to be a backup or the third-stringer.

But the team is reportedly quite high on him.

Pickett hasn’t looked good since he entered the league, but to be fair, it’s not like he was given much of an opportunity.

He played under one of the most questioned offensive playcallers in the league, and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a subpar offensive line and little to no talent on offense.

Then, he was Jalen Hurts’ backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, so his chances of actually getting on the field or getting reps with the first team were fairly limited.

He’s still young, so there’s always a chance that he will be a late bloomer.

But at the end of the day, given how he’s fared so far, it’s easy to understand why some people might be skeptical.

