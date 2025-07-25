Kenny Pickett Gushes About Browns WR

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett is entrenched in a four-man quarterback competition to win the Week 1 starting job, but regardless of who does, the offense needs its weapons to take a step forward.

Cleveland needed upgrades at wide receiver, but the only significant move the Browns made at the position this offseason was signing Diontae Johnson, who played for three NFL teams last season.

After working with the offense this offseason, Pickett recently hyped up his relationship with the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.

“Yeah, no, he’s got my full trust already. You know, Jerry, you watch him on tape, it’s one thing, but to go out there and play with him is another. His route running, his technique, his ability to find space and zones, you know, he’s a full package receiver and he makes, you know, our job as quarterbacks a lot easier. So, he’s also a great guy to work with. He comes with a great attitude. You know, he wants to win, he wants to work hard. So it’s really easy to work with a guy like Jerry,” Pickett said.

It’s great to hear that Pickett already feels strong chemistry with Jeudy, because this team is going to need him to at least repeat his performance from last season.

The question marks are centered around the other wide receivers, and there is plenty of focus on Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and David Bell.

Tillman showed he could be a reliable WR2 last season, especially when Jameis Winston was the starting quarterback, so if he can make that leap, it would help Jeudy and Pickett.

Jeudy’s emergence was one of the very few bright spots in the Browns’ 2024 season, and hopefully, he can prove that it wasn’t a fluke.

