Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Former Browns RB Signs With Chargers

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines is back in the NFL.

He couldn’t play for the past couple of years because of a knee injury.

Now, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, he’s agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Indianapolis Colts special teams star tore his left ACL in July 2023 when he was struck by a personal watercraft.

He had been traded to the Buffalo Bills during the prior season and was set to be their primary kick returner.

Then, he signed with the Browns ahead of the 2024 season, but they released him in February as he hadn’t fully healed from his injury.

It’s been a while since Hines played in the league, so it’s unknown how he will perform.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has always taken a run-heavy approach.

So, even after adding Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signing Najee Harris as a free agent, there might be some touches available for Hines, especially if Harris is sidelined by an eye injury suffered during a fireworks mishap.

Also, Hines’ ability to make an impact on special teams could help him make the final roster.

So far, the 28-year-old has logged 2,980 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018, adding two kickoff returns and two punt returns for touchdowns.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation