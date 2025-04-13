Kenny Pickett Sends Clear Message About His Role With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a long history of uncertainty at the quarterback position, and it’s looking like that tradition is going to continue into the 2025 season, given who is currently available in the QB room.

The Browns just brought Joe Flacco back on a one-year deal, and he could compete with the newly acquired Kenny Pickett for the starting gig, barring something unforeseen taking place in the upcoming draft.

Pickett recently opened up about his potential role with the team in an article from Jerry DiPaola of Trib Live, making sure Browns fans know exactly what his intentions are and how excited he is about the opportunity in front of him.

“That’s the plan, man (to start). I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Pickett will turn 27 this offseason and will be looking to become the league’s next quarterback comeback story a la Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold.

Pickett was shipped from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season after two unspectacular seasons as a starter to back up Jalen Hurts en route to winning Super Bowl LIX.

Now, Browns fans will be hoping he learned enough in his year as a backup to reenergize his career because this offense was lifeless in 2024 and averaged an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game.

The team is sure to add a rookie into the fold with at least one of its ten picks in the upcoming draft, but unless it’s someone at No. 2 overall or in the late first or early second round, this quarterback room is now shaping up to be a competition between Pickett and Flacco.

It’s not what most fans envisioned, but perhaps it’s what the team needs right now.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Latest Update On Browns, Kirk Cousins