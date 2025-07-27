Kenny Pickett Suffered Injury During Saturday’s Practice

The Cleveland Browns are entering the preseason period with one of the largest quarterback competitions in the NFL.

Any of the four healthy players at this position could be named the Week 1 starter, a vast departure from the approach most franchises take.

Now, one player’s path to being named the season-opening starter just got harder.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Sunday that one of the team’s veteran options suffered a physical setback during practice this weekend.

“Browns QB Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to re-evaluate the injury later this week, per sources. Pickett was coming off a strong couple of practices, per sources, and at least for the short term, there now will be more reps for Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” Schefter said.

Pickett had a leg up on the competition thanks to his age and experience.

The fourth-year veteran turned 27 in June, making him a prime candidate to become a long-term solution for the Browns’ quarterback questions.

He had started 25 of the 30 games he’s played in the NFL, going 15-10 in those outings.

Now, Pickett is expected to sit out multiple practices until the team’s doctors reassess him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Pickett their first-round draft choice in 2022, and he passed for nearly 4,500 yards with the AFC North franchise.

Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, winning a Super Bowl as the team’s backup quarterback.

Ceveland acquired his services during the off-season, trading a draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for the athlete.

Pickett’s absence will help the Browns assess their rookie quarterbacks – Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders – as the pair are expected to take more snaps this week.

