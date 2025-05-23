Kenny Pickett’s Viral Workout Clip Has Fans Buzzing

The Cleveland Browns are entering a quarterback competition that will define their 2025 season.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined due to his Achilles injury, the team faces an open battle between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

All four quarterbacks could potentially make the final roster, but Pickett has emerged as an early standout.

The Browns recently shared footage of the quarterback pushing through an intense workout routine. The video displayed Pickett grinding through one-legged squats with weights on his shoulders.

“Getting prepared for a sky’s out, thighs out summer,” the Browns captioned the post.

getting prepared for a sky's out, thighs out summer pic.twitter.com/yWrhvCp1GL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 22, 2025

The intensity resonated with fans who have been eager to see commitment from their potential starting quarterback.

Responses to the post reflected the mixed emotions surrounding Pickett’s opportunity in Cleveland.

One fan commented, “Outwork and out compete everyone,” while another enthusiastically added, “Let’s GO Kenny!”

The optimism continued with another fan writing, “Qb1!!! Kenny Franchise. Yes sir,” and another stating, “Pickett getting ready to share the QB1/backup spot with Shedeur.”

However, not all reactions were positive.

One fan expressed concern, writing, “Hard to get excited when supposedly Kenny Pickett might be the starting QB. What’s the point of spending money to watch this product?”

Pickett’s path to Cleveland has been anything but straightforward.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him 20th overall in 2022, but his time there failed to meet expectations.

A subsequent trade to the Philadelphia Eagles saw him relegated to backup duties before landing with the Browns.

Now, Cleveland presents Pickett with a fresh opportunity to prove himself as a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL.

