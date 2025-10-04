Bruce Drennan Says Browns Rookie Is The ‘Real Deal’

The Cleveland Browns may have found their answer in the backfield with rookie Quinshon Judkins emerging as a genuine offensive weapon through three weeks.

Despite an offseason derailed by legal and contract issues, Judkins has compiled 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns while steadily earning more touches each game.

His 38-yard burst in Week 3 against Green Bay showcased the explosive ability that has quickly won over Cleveland’s coaching staff.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan has taken notice of the rookie’s early impact, offering high praise for what he has seen so far from the former Ohio State standout.

“Judkins is the real deal. I love what he has shown us thus far. I love how hard he runs. I love how when the hole is not there, he seems to still be able to gain some yardage. He’s tough. And I believe he has a chance to go on to a running back career in Cleveland that will rank him with so many of the great running backs in Browns history,” Drennan said on his podcast.

At 220 pounds, Judkins brings a physical style that allows him to manufacture yardage even when blocking schemes break down.

He reads traffic between the tackles effectively, using his power to shed arm tackles and push forward.

His patience and decisiveness create opportunities in congested lanes where other backs might dance themselves into negative plays.

With Dillon Gabriel now under center, Judkins provides a safety valve when protection breaks down or designed plays stall.

Judkins made his NFL debut against Baltimore with minimal practice time but still flashed his potential.

By Week 3, he was leading Cleveland’s ground attack with 94 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, cementing his role as the primary ball carrier.

The Browns are in London for Week 5 to face a tough Vikings defense.

Judkins should see plenty of opportunities to reach the 100-yard mark if Cleveland’s offensive line provides adequate blocking.

