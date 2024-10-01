Kevin Stefanski Acknowledges Offensive Struggles After Scripted Plays End

For the fourth straight game, the Cleveland Browns were the first team on the board.

Cleveland has now scored 27 points in the first quarter of its four games, including four consecutive times on its opening drive.

Those 27 points amount to 41 percent of the team’s total scoring for the season as the Browns have only scored 39 points in the other 12 quarters of these four games combined.

Part of why the Browns have been so successful opening the games is their ability to script drives and plays for the opening drives.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged his team’s offensive struggles after its opening drives in his remarks after yesterday’s film session.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared those remarks as Stefanski admitted the scripted plays have taken the Browns into the second quarter of games before the offensive execution has dropped off precipitously.

“It really is about us and making sure we’re on top of what we’re doing,” Stefanski said, adding, “Scripted plays typically take you into the second quarter. We just have to take a good long, hard look…score some points.”

The Browns have scored 33 points total in the second halves of games this year, and 43 percent of that total came against the Dallas Cowboys to start the season.

Since that season-opening game, the Browns have scored just 19 points total in the past three contests, suggesting the defensive adjustments teams are making at halftime are working.

Cleveland will get an opportunity to reverse this trend this week against the Washington Commanders, a defense that has yielded 25.5 points per outing thus far.

