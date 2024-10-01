Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Thoughts On 1-3 Start

The Cleveland Browns have been favored in three contests this season, and the team has yet to convert those favorable odds into wins.

Cleveland dropped all three of those games pundits believed they would win, and a team with a deep playoff aspiration to start the season finds itself behind the eight ball only four weeks into the season.

One of the team’s newest members – wide receiver Jerry Jeudy – believes it’s too early for analysts to write this team off.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Jeudy’s comments on X as he revealed his thoughts about starting the season 1-3.

“We hate having a losing record but the season’s still early,” Jeudy said, adding, “We’re still working towards being a better team. We understand the record is the record, 1-3, that’s not good, but we’re also not panicking. We’re going to keep grinding.”

#Browns Jerry Jeudy on being 1-3: "We hate having a losing record but the season's still early. We're still working towards being a better team. We understand the record is the record, 1-3, that's not good, but we're also not panicking. We're going to keep grinding." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 30, 2024

Jeudy has been one of the bright spots on the Browns this season.

The 6-foot-1 receiver has hauled in 18 of his 30 targets for 197 yards and a touchdown through four games, and he finished with a team-best 72 yards receiving on six catches against the Raiders.

Jeudy joined the Browns this season via trade, exiting from Denver after four seasons with the Broncos.

Cleveland immediately signed Jeudy to a new three-year, $52.5-million contract in March, meaning the Browns will have his services until 2027.

The Browns’ offense – one that was reconfigured this offseason to feature a more pass-friendly attack – has struggled out of the gate.

Cleveland is averaging just 246.3 yards per game through its first four contests.

NEXT:

Rodney McLeod Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski