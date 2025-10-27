Kevin Stefanski Addresses Myles Garrett’s Behavior On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best defensive player in the NFL.

Some might say that he’s the best player overall.

That’s why it’s easy to understand where Myles Garrett’s frustration is coming from.

Despite recording five sacks, he was visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the lopsided loss to the New England Patriots, even throwing his helmet to the ground.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, however, came to Garrett’s defense, supporting both his effort and his emotional response.

“We’re all frustrated. In those moments, we want to make sure it doesn’t get the best of us, but with that frustration comes a resolve,” Stefanski said.

Garrett played one of the best games of his career, which is a lot to say for a former Defensive Player of the Year.

Yet, the inability of Cleveland’s offense to get anything going ultimately led to the defense getting worn out and overwhelmed down the stretch.

That has been the case too many times during Garrett’s nine-year career.

At one point, the All-Pro appeared ready to part ways with the franchise, requesting a trade during the offseason.

Ultimately, he reconsidered, returning to the team and securing a record-breaking deal that even included a no-trade clause.

The Browns were never going to become a Super Bowl contender overnight with Russell Wilson, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers, or any of the quarterbacks linked to the team during the offseason.

Garrett signed up for this, fully aware of what he was getting himself into for the next few seasons.

