Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have given rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel four starts to show what he’s got.

So far, he has struggled to make a significant impact, throwing two interceptions in Week 8 against the New England Patriots

Nevertheless, head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t want to hear any chatter about Shedeur Sanders possibly starting.

“The focus is where we are right now. That’s not my focus,” Stefanski said of turning to the rookie backup.

Why wouldn’t #Browns Kevin Stefanski give Shedeur Sanders a shot to see if he can do any better? pic.twitter.com/YGVTMSj4rF — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 27, 2025

The Browns head into their Week 9 bye with two wins, and most of their losses can be traced back to the quarterback situation.

Many scouts were skeptical of Gabriel’s potential as an NFL starter, though the Browns believed he was the right fit when they selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

So far, that hasn’t quite been the case.

It’s not a matter of rookie mistakes or needing more reps to improve. The concerns lie elsewhere; Gabriel may simply lack the size and arm strength necessary to succeed at the next level.

Truth be told, Sanders might not fare much better with this play-calling and these wide receivers.

After four weeks with Gabriel, it’s arguably a disservice not to at least consider the fifth-round pick as a viable option.

What the Browns are getting at QB clearly isn’t good enough, and perhaps it will change when they return to action in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins' Injury