Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Admits He Has A Favorite Browns Player

Kevin Stefanski Admits He Has A Favorite Browns Player

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski heard throughout the week the calls for his job as several analysts suggested he could be fired following this contest.

Stefanski – temporarily at least – put those calls to rest with his team’s 24-19 upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns had an impressive performance, running a balanced attack that scored three rushing touchdowns to cap the come-from-behind victory over their AFC North rivals.

Running back Nick Chubb was the recipient of two of those rushing touchdowns, finishing with 20 carries for 59 yards in his best game since returning to the field after his 13-month hiatus.

Following the contest, Stefanski shared his thoughts about Chubb, and the coach could not hide his pride in discussing what the Pro Bowl running back meant to him.

“He’s my favorite player on the team,” Stefanski said, adding, “You can tell everybody else I said that. I have a favorite kid, too. She’s not here. But Nick does the right thing all the time … He’s a special special, player, and he’s a great person.”

Stefanski admitted he had “run out of superlatives” for Chubb after watching the running back return from his major knee injury.

Stefanski acknowledged the work Chubb put in during the offseason so he could return this year, and the head coach praised him for his performance on Thursday night.

NEXT:  Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has 4-Word Response To Browns' Victory
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation