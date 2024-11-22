Kevin Stefanski Admits He Has A Favorite Browns Player

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski heard throughout the week the calls for his job as several analysts suggested he could be fired following this contest.

Stefanski – temporarily at least – put those calls to rest with his team’s 24-19 upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns had an impressive performance, running a balanced attack that scored three rushing touchdowns to cap the come-from-behind victory over their AFC North rivals.

Running back Nick Chubb was the recipient of two of those rushing touchdowns, finishing with 20 carries for 59 yards in his best game since returning to the field after his 13-month hiatus.

Following the contest, Stefanski shared his thoughts about Chubb, and the coach could not hide his pride in discussing what the Pro Bowl running back meant to him.

“He’s my favorite player on the team,” Stefanski said, adding, “You can tell everybody else I said that. I have a favorite kid, too. She’s not here. But Nick does the right thing all the time … He’s a special special, player, and he’s a great person.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s run out of superlatives for Nick Chubb. Called him his favorite player. pic.twitter.com/TxXNr4xxpa — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 22, 2024

Stefanski admitted he had “run out of superlatives” for Chubb after watching the running back return from his major knee injury.

Stefanski acknowledged the work Chubb put in during the offseason so he could return this year, and the head coach praised him for his performance on Thursday night.

NEXT:

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has 4-Word Response To Browns' Victory