Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has 4-Word Response To Browns’ Victory

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with injuries throughout the season, facing multiple starters going down over the past 11 weeks.

While no players were revealed to be seriously injured in Thursday’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, one player who was not with his teammates due to health concerns was cheering on his squad.

Following the Browns’ 24-19 upset over the Steelers, Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramah took to X to share his thoughts with a four-word post.

“There we go fellas!” Owusu-Koramoah posted with multiple emojis behind his short phrase of encouragement.

There we go fellas! ✊🏿🐶 — JOK (@j_owuu) November 22, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah is currently on the Injured Reserve (IR) list as he suffered a neck injury during his team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

The linebacker went to the turf following a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry, and Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field following the scary incident.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the IR shortly after the game, and the linebacker’s status for the season remains in doubt.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot noted earlier this week that she believes the neck injury could be season-ending, adding that there’s a chance Owusu-Koramoah does not return this season.

Cabot suggested a decision about next season would take place after the 2024 NFL campaign, allowing the linebacker to meet with his family and multiple medical professionals to determine his future in the NFL.

Cleveland moved to 3-8 on the season with this win, defeating the Steelers in consecutive games following last year’s victory.

The Browns return to action on December 2 to face the Denver Broncos in another primetime matchup.

