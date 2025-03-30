Kevin Stefanski Admits He’s ‘Intrigued’ About 1 Top Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have several potential options ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While they have a pressing need for a quarterback, there are some players with seemingly higher upsides.

That’s why the team took Penn State star pass rusher Abdul Carter to dinner, and it seems like they really liked what they heard from him.

When asked about him, coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that he was ‘intrigued’ by the possibility of pairing Carter with Myles Garrett:

“That’s the exciting part where you can envision all these types of things and certainly adding a really good player opposite Myles is something of course that’s intriguing,” Stefanski said.

The Browns could have one of the most dominant pass-rushing duos in the league, if not the most dominant.

Carter is considered to be the best prospect in this class, even ahead of the likes of Cam Ward or Travis Hunter.

He’s drawn comparisons to fellow Nittany Lion Micah Parsons, and he looks like someone who could be a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Needless to say, having him learn from the absolute best pass-rusher in the game would only do wonders for his development.

Of course, one cannot ignore the importance of positional value, and while the Browns clearly need a quarterback in the worst possible way, it’s also a fact that this year’s quarterback class is far from impressive.

So, as much as the fans would rather see them take a quarterback, perhaps they would be better off taking an actual difference-maker with a sky-high upside at No. 2.

