Kevin Stefanski Announces Browns’ QB Plans For Final Game

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite a while now.

After Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, Kevin Stefanski left the door open for a possible quarterback change.

According to a report by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Jameis Winston continues to deal with a shoulder injury, so Stefanski is leaning toward playing both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe in the game.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s still working through who will start at QB vs. the Ravens but said he could play Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe. Stefanski said he envisions Jameis Winston, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, will be the emergency QB. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 31, 2024

The Ravens opened the game as 18.5-point home favorites.

While they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, they might need to win if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in order to clinch the AFC North Division.

Thompson-Robinson has left plenty to be desired in limited action since the team took him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last season, but the coaching staff has always been fond of his game and physical traits.

This might be his last chance to show that he can be a valuable member of the team and earn himself a roster spot next season.

As for Winston, we may have already seen the last of him in a Browns uniform, as the team will reportedly look for another veteran option in free agency or target a rookie in the NFL Draft.

The team is currently slated to have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

