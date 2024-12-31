Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Announces Browns’ QB Plans For Final Game

Kevin Stefanski Announces Browns’ QB Plans For Final Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite a while now.

After Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, Kevin Stefanski left the door open for a possible quarterback change.

According to a report by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Jameis Winston continues to deal with a shoulder injury, so Stefanski is leaning toward playing both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe in the game.

The Ravens opened the game as 18.5-point home favorites.

While they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, they might need to win if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in order to clinch the AFC North Division.

Thompson-Robinson has left plenty to be desired in limited action since the team took him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last season, but the coaching staff has always been fond of his game and physical traits.

This might be his last chance to show that he can be a valuable member of the team and earn himself a roster spot next season.

As for Winston, we may have already seen the last of him in a Browns uniform, as the team will reportedly look for another veteran option in free agency or target a rookie in the NFL Draft.

The team is currently slated to have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

NEXT:  Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation