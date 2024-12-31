Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are in the final week of their 2024 NFL regular season, one that has been a disappointment to a fanbase expecting the team to compete for a second consecutive playoff appearance.

Cleveland could not realize any gains during the team’s first season running a new offensive scheme that coordinator Ken Dorsey installed this offseason.

Still, several players had breakout moments during the year, including second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

After the Browns traded former standout receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo in October, Cleveland’s offense showcased his talents over the next four games.

Those games will serve as his only opportunity to showcase his talents in 2024.

The Browns announced two roster moves on Tuesday, placing Tillman on the Injured Reserve (IR) list to officially end his season while the franchise also revealed the addition of running back John Kelly Jr. to the roster.

Tillman finished the year with 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns, numbers he mostly accrued during a four-game stretch following Cooper’s trade.

His season-best performance was a contest against the Baltimore Ravens as he caught seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns against the AFC North rival.

The wide receiver did not return to action after suffering a concussion in the first outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he finished with two receptions for 28 yards.

Cleveland’s pickup of Kelly Jr. adds a familiar player to the Browns’ roster.

Kelly played for three seasons with the Browns, logging five appearances with the team.

He’s been active for two NFL games with the Ravens this year in his only NFL appearances since the 2023 season.

