Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is ‘Misleading’

After winning their first game of the 2024 regular season, the Cleveland Browns will return home to take on a team that is also looking to capture their first win this year: the New York Giants.

New York started the season with an ugly 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before dropping a 21-18 game against their NFC East rival Washington Commanders last week.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the team is significantly better than their record.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared that news on X as Stefanski turned his attention away from the previous week’s win and toward the team he believes is better than their record shows.

“That 0-2 is very misleading to me,” Stefanski explained.

Like Cleveland, the Giants came out in their season-opening contest and had a miserable performance against a solid NFC team.

In their latest loss, veteran kicker Graham Gano suffered a hamstring injury on the game’s opening kick, leaving Washington without a kicker for field goals or extra points in the team’s game against Washington.

Stefanski pointed out that fact in his remarks today, according to analyst Scott Petrak.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Giants 0-2 record is misleading,” Petrak wrote, adding that Stefanski explained the Giants “had extenuating circumstances vs. Washington – no kicker.”

Cleveland leads the all-time series against the Giants with a 28-22-2 record.

The Browns won the latest game in the series – a 20-6 victory over New York in 2020 on the road.

Before that win, the Giants had won six straight against the Browns dating back to 1994.

