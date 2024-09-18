Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

For much of the preseason and early season practices, second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones has been available to practice with his teammates while veterans Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills have not.

At the midway point of Week 3, those roles were reversed.

Both Conklin and Wills practiced today while Jones sat this session out to rest a knee injury he sustained during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game last Sunday.

Despite the injury, Jones believes he will be ready to play against the New York Giants.

Analyst Justin Cooper shared Jones’ clear message on X about his availability for this Week 3 contest.

“Dawand Jones says he is going to leave it up to the training staff and doctors but feels that he ‘should be’ be ready to go Sunday (versus) the Giants,” Cooper explained in the post.

Jones has started and played both games for 2024 thus far and been one of the bright spots for the team.

This week, PFF rewarded Jones’ play with one of the best grades for the Browns after the team’s 18-13 victory, showing how effective the player has been after returning from offseason knee surgery.

Earlier in the day, Jones noted that after today’s rest period, he plans to practice for the remainder of the week, analyst Ashley Bastock confirmed on X.

Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the then-rookie immediately made an impact on the team last year.

During his rookie campaign, Jones earned nine starts while playing in 11 contests for the Browns.

NEXT:  Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot
Browns Nation