Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have come up short in the playoffs, but the team made a big impact this year all the same.

In 2023, the Browns overcame season-ending injuries to key players and started five different quarterbacks.

Despite the setbacks, Cleveland rallied and won 11 games and returned to the postseason for just the third time since 1999.

During the annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, several Browns were recognized for their efforts in 2023.

Myles Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year and Joe Flacco was selected as NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was picked as Coach of the Year (his second) and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

On Thursday, Stefanski went on Twitter to acknowledge Garrett, Flacco, and Schwartz.

“Coach Schwartz… what he was able to accomplish in Year One with this defensive staff, with these players, it was truly historic.”

Stefanski then praised Flacco.

“Joe Flacco, from the couch to the starting lineup. What he was able to do on the field and off the field was really remarkable and I’m proud of Joe.”

Garrett won his first Defensive Player of the Year Award, which was no surprise to most football fans.

“Myles Garrett, I’m running out of superlatives guys,” joked Stefanski. “That’s Defensive Player of the Year, that’s what it looks like. This honor is very, very well deserved.”

At the close of his post, Stefanski thanked Browns fans and was humble about receiving Coach of the Year.

“I’m honored. As you know, I could not do this thing by myself. I get incredible support from everybody in this building. Our coaches, our players, our staff. I am so lucky, I am so blessed, I could not do this thing by myself.”

