Monday, September 29, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Changes His Tune About QB Situation

Ernesto Cova
The Cleveland Browns are about to head to London to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Whether Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback when they take the field remains to be seen.

For now, head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t budging.

When asked whether he would finally bench the struggling veteran, Stefanski dodged an answer multiple times, claiming that the Browns’ shortcomings weren’t the fault of any single player.

“I understand the question. We have to play better and we have to coach better. This is not about one person,” Stefanski said.

Fair enough, but fans want to know if it will be business as usual or if the Browns will finally do what needs to be done.

It’s become evident that Flacco is no longer a starting-caliber quarterback, much less behind a banged-up offensive line.

The Browns seemingly planned for Flacco to run the offense for the first stretch of the season before ultimately turning to one of the rookies, presumably Dillon Gabriel instead of Shedeur Sanders.

That plan may have to change, as Flacco isn’t putting the team in a position to succeed.

Granted, as Stefanski said, it hasn’t been all on him.

The wide receivers, especially Jerry Jeudy, have struggled with dropped passes.

They also haven’t created any sort of separation, and some of the interceptions have been their fault.

But as bad as the offensive line and the wide receivers have been, it looks like it’s time to make a move at QB.

