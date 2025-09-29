Rex Ryan Puts Browns Rookie On Blast

The Cleveland Browns may have an answer at quarterback.

Unfortunately, he’s not the guy that many fans want to see.

There are reasons why Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart and could be about to replace Joe Flacco as the starter.

After listening to all the talking Sanders has done, and watching his sideline reactions during their Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan put him on blast.

“This kid talks and runs his mouth: ‘I can be a starting quarterback,’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your a** in the front row, study, and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback — you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback right now,” Ryan said.

Sanders would be on the field if he were ready or good enough.

Everybody wants to see him thrive, and having him become a star would be a massive success for both the NFL and the Browns.

Yet, he continues to draw attention for the wrong reasons, instead of just putting his head down and getting to work.

Sanders might turn out to be a very good quarterback, perhaps even a star.

However, until he proves it on the field, he shouldn’t be talking about or reacting to his colleagues.

