Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns LB Options

The Cleveland Browns are going through some options at linebacker with the injury Sione Takitaki suffered on Sunday.

In their victory over the Houston Texans, Takitaki suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has some thoughts about the team’s options at linebacker.

While they are down a man, it’s not shaking Stefanski, as they head into a tough divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stefanski Feels He’s Got A Solid Lineup With The Team’s Linebackers

Despite the injury to Takitaki, Stefanski says he has “options,” and expresses how the team will have “a good plan” for their upcoming game.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on LB situation "We have options…we'll make sure we have a good plan going into this one" — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 5, 2022

However, what are the options he has to replace the injured linebacker?

A look at their current roster shows they have Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk.

Fields had himself a solid performance against the Texans, as he had an interception returned for a touchdown.

However, two other of their linebackers, Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips, are both on injured reserve.

With the current roster being short-handed on linebackers, one can only wonder where this depth is coming from.

Fans who look into the practice squad can find three options for the Browns.

They are Sam Kamara, Tae Davis, and Jermaine Carter.

With Carter being the only player to see action this season, he’s the likely player Stefanski will call on to add depth to the linebacker group.

However, it’s likely Fields gets the start in the team’s game against the Bengals.

With some time to prepare, Stefanski at least has some players he can call on with Takitaki out for the season.