Kevin Stefanski Doesn’t Hold Back In Post-Game Team Speech

The Cleveland Browns went wire-to-wire in their 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, posting their first win of the 2024 NFL regular season on the road.

Cleveland needed late-game heroics to win the contest, and a safety by Alex Wright gave the team their decisive score.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not hold back his thoughts in his post-game speech to the team after Sunday’s victory.

The Cleveland Browns’ X account shared the moment with fans as Stefanski praised Wright and punter Corey Bojorquez while admitting the team did not play its best football.

“How about that (expletive) team win?” Stefanski began, adding, “Corey (Bojorquez) pins them back, and safety next play by (Wright).”

Later in his speech, Stefanski noted a theme many fans repeated throughout the week after the Browns’ horrendous showing against the Dallas Cowboys: get better.

“What we have to do in this room, we have to do this, we have to stay committed to getting better,” Stefanski said, adding, “It’s September; we’re not playing our best yet.”

Cleveland did show signs of improvement as the offense posted 297 yards – including 186 passing from Deshaun Watson – and over 100 yards combined between running backs Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman.

Defensively, the Browns allowed more total yards today to Jacksonville, but Cleveland’s bend-but-don’t-break theme held strong as the Jaguars scored only one touchdown against the squad.

Stefanski recapped the mission for their Florida visit, noting that the team could only go 1-0 when the Browns played the Jaguars.

“We took care of business today,” Stefanski said.

“Guess what we have to do next week,” Stefanski added before answering, “Same (expletive) thing.”

NEXT:

Fans React To Browns' Big Win Over Jaguars Sunday