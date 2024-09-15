Fans React To Browns’ Big Win Over Jaguars Sunday

It felt like the sky was falling for the Cleveland Browns after Week 1 as they were thoroughly beaten down by the Dallas Cowboys in their 2024 NFL season opener.

The Browns looked discombobulated on offense as they simply had nothing going through the air or on the ground, throwing doubt on Deshaun Watson’s viability as the starting quarterback going forward.

However, Cleveland responded in a huge way in Week 2 as they held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick up their first win of the young season.

It wasn’t pretty by any means as the offense still didn’t look very cohesive, but the defense was as ferocious as ever as they constantly got pressure on Trevor Lawrence.

The game came down to the final minutes as Jacksonville had a chance on their final drive to score a touchdown, but Cleveland held up when the time came.

After the win was officially in the books, Browns fans expressed their joy via the Browns’ official X account.

“Heading back to The Land with a W!”

Deshaun Watson balled out today! Where are the haters at now??? — 🌧️ (@w7stgoat) September 15, 2024

THANK U GOD! THANK U GOD! — DonVega🥂 (@DonVega_) September 15, 2024

Stefanski tried to give them to game😭 But good W — 𝙄𝙘𝙚 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙮 ™ (@IceTrey8_) September 15, 2024

A nail biter!! — Adam Smith (@AdamSmith45885) September 15, 2024

It sounds like fans were on the edge of their seats watching the fourth quarter, but fortunately they were rewarded with a much-needed victory.

Through two weeks, it’s apparent that the Browns won’t be lighting up the scoreboard but this has always been a gritty and physical team under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

At this point of the season, there’s no such thing as a bad win, especially for a Cleveland team that has to contend in a stout AFC filled with contenders.

