Monday, September 16, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Doesn’t Hold Back On Deshaun Watson’s Performance

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

Last week, the NFL universe had already written off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after his poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland’s season opener.

Watson’s reviews read more like an obituary for the player’s career than an honest assessment of the quarterback’s abilities.

While Watson did not set the world on fire in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the quarterback did make some plays when the team needed him to in Cleveland’s 18-13 victory.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared on X a video of head coach Kevin Stefanski as the fifth-year coach did not hold back in his assessment of the quarterback’s play against Jacksonville.

“He’s out there making plays; he’s not perfect,” Stefanski began, adding, “I got mad at him at the end there, but I didn’t stay mad at him.”

Stefanski noted that Watson looked like “who he is” against the Jaguars.

After his admission to being upset with Watson’s play at times, Stefanski went on to praise the signal caller for his overall performance.

“I thought his pocket movement, making plays off schedule, was incredible,” the coach said.

“A couple of those throws down the field were really, really impressive, and he never blinked,” Stefanksi added of his quarterback’s play.

Watson finished the contest by completing 22 of his 34 passes for 186 yards with no interceptions or scores through the air.

On the ground, the 6-foot-4 quarterback ended the game with five carries for 20 yards, including the team’s only offensive touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

Watson’s first-half performance was his best as he engineered scoring drives on all three of the team’s drives in the opening 30 minutes.

