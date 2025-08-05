Browns Make Surprise QB Addition

The Cleveland Browns have been here before.

After fourth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury, fellow rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel also experienced the same issue.

With just days remaining before Cleveland’s preseason kicks off on Friday against the Carolina Panthers, the Browns have only two healthy options at the game’s marquee position.

Complicating matters is Shedeur Sanders’ sore shoulder, meaning three of the team’s four-headed quarterback monster is already nursing an injury before the first preseason snap.

The Browns are adding an insurance policy at this important position ahead of Friday’s game, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter revealed on Monday that the organization signed a familiar face to aid the team’s depleted quarterback room by adding Tyler “Snoop” Huntley.

Sources: Browns are signing QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who spent part of last season with Cleveland. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders having a sore shoulder, the Browns need another arm. Enter Huntley. https://t.co/6nJ1w1AN8w pic.twitter.com/hLNJzbcWhQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2025

Huntley signed with the Browns during the 2024 NFL offseason, and he remained with the franchise through the team’s 53-man roster cutdown last year.

Ultimately, the Browns cut Huntley before the first game, and the veteran backup went on to play for five contests with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Huntley went 2-3 during his five starts for the Dolphins.

He completed 64 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with Miami.

Before the 27-year-old joined the Browns, Huntley was with the Ravens for four years, making one Pro Bowl roster during his time with Baltimore.

