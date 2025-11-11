Steelers Release Former Browns Defender

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2025 season with concerns about depth at safety. The organization addressed the issue in March by signing veteran Juan Thornhill to a one-year deal.

Following their Week 10 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh decided to part ways with the former Cleveland Browns safety. The move gives the veteran an opportunity to find a new situation elsewhere in the league.

“The Steelers have released veteran S Juan Thornhill, per me and Mike Garafolo, and he now heads to waivers for a fresh start. If he clears, he’ll be a free agent,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

The #Steelers have released veteran S Juan Thornhill, per me and @MikeGarafolo, and he now heads to waivers for a fresh start. If he clears, he’ll be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/4bvnC5pO3h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2025

Thornhill appeared to acknowledge his departure one day after the 25-10 loss to Los Angeles. The safety posted an Instagram story that read “It’s been real Pittsburgh,” serving as the first public sign that his time with the Steelers had ended.

Thornhill joined the Cleveland Browns on March 16, 2023, after winning two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland signed him to a three-year contract worth $21 million.

The Browns believed Thornhill would bring stability and leadership to their secondary after his success in Kansas City. His tenure in Cleveland lasted two seasons and 22 appearances before the organization released him this past February.

Thornhill recorded 103 total tackles during this time in Cleveland but failed to produce any interceptions, forced fumbles, or recoveries. Those results fell well below the standards Cleveland anticipated when they signed him.

NEXT:

Latest Odds Show Browns' Chances Of Getting No. 1 Pick