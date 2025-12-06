Details Emerge About Browns’ Reason For Benching Wyatt Teller

When the Cleveland Browns decided to rotate guards Wyatt Teller and Teven Jenkins in last Sunday’s game, it raised many questions about Teller and his future with the team. Some fans were shocked to see the change after there was no previous report of any injury involving Teller.

In a new piece for Cleveland.com, Dan Labbe got Teller’s reaction to his changed role, and he also seemed unsurprised.

“Following Sunday’s game Teller said he got the text he was going to rotate on Tuesday night. When asked if he was given a reason, he said, ‘Probably along the lines of not playing well enough,'” Labbe wrote.

The Browns are attempting to work on their offensive line, which has been one of their weakest points this year. And even though Teller has been with the Browns since 2019, has been second-team All-Pro multiple times, and has a great camaraderie with the rest of his squad, he hasn’t been performing as he’d like this year.

This change by head coach Kevin Stefanski will give him a chance to try out new talent and perhaps put Teller in a better headspace. If he is given the chance, he will attempt to prove his worth even more and return to a permanent place on the line.

At this point in the season, the Browns are focusing on trying different things, seeing what works, and making necessary tweaks as a way to figure out how they should play next season.

Teller is taking a step back, and he admits he hasn’t been playing well enough, but that doesn’t mean it’ll always stay this way.

There is no reason why Teller cannot earn his way back. This move may be a blow to his ego, but it is something he can overcome and use as motivation. Teller will be a free agent at the end of the season.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Titans Game