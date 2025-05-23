Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Relationship With Deion Sanders

Two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is one of the only stabilizing forces the Cleveland Browns have at the moment, and after going 3-14 last season, Browns fans know they have the right guy in charge to turn things around.

Another reason for excitement about the coming season is the 2025 draft class, which brought in a number of intriguing offensive talents, including fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who many fans can’t wait to see get on the field as soon as possible.

Stefanski recently appeared on The Ken Carman Show to discuss his relationship with Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, who has been his coach since high school.

“I don’t know Deion well. Not speaking to Deion on a regular basis. Really not speaking to any coaches on a regular basis. I think we’re all pretty busy.”

That’s certainly not the spicy headline-generating quote many were hoping for, but it speaks to the fact that Stefanski is highly committed to improving this team and doesn’t pay much attention to outside noise.

There was plenty of speculation heading into the draft that Coach Prime would angle his son away from certain teams, which is something he said succinctly in the pass, noting that certain teams wouldn’t be allowed to draft his son and that Shedeur would “pull an Eli” in reference to Eli Manning refusing to play for the San Diego Chargers after being drafted by them No. 1 overall.

Sanders was projected by most to be an early first-round pick leading up to the draft, but he slid all the way to the fifth round and landed with Cleveland, and the threat of Deion Sanders pushing his way into the organization along with the inevitable media circus that comes with the family likely contributed to Shedeur’s fall in the draft.

It’s a good move by Stefanski to not take any bait here and refuse to say anything that could be miscontrued or leave the door open for the media to run with any narratives about Coach Prime taking his job in the future.

