Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders’ Injury

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Sanders picked up an oblique injury during team drills earlier this week and has been sidelined from practice since Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation following Thursday’s joint practice session with Philadelphia.

While calling the injury day-to-day, Stefanski indicated Sanders would be out for “a little bit” and shared his thoughts on the setback during a recent interview with 92.3 The Fan.

“Always disappointing when a guy can’t go. When you take reps from a player with an injury, that stinks. Just need to be smart (with it), though. When you have an oblique injury, what you don’t wanna do with the quarterback is to make it worse…. Disappointed for him.”

"Always disappointing when a guy can't go, when you take reps from a player with an injury. Just need to be smart (with it), though. Disappointed for him." 🚨 @Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders' oblique injury 🔊 92.3 The Fan + @UHhospitals Browns Radio Network pic.twitter.com/Y5hC0Ulv17 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 14, 2025

Sanders has not been completely ruled out for Saturday’s contest, but rookie Dillon Gabriel appears positioned to see significant playing time.

Stefanski had already planned to give Gabriel a start during the preseason, though Sanders’ absence removes a chance for the former Colorado quarterback to boost his position in a crowded quarterback room.

The timing proves unfortunate for Sanders, who has been the only Browns quarterback without practice reps over the past two days.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel, and Tyler Huntley have all taken snaps during Wednesday or Thursday sessions.

Before the injury occurred, Stefanski suggested Sanders would have started the second preseason game if concerns about Gabriel and Pickett had continued.

Sanders could potentially return for the August 23 preseason finale, but oblique injuries tend to linger and his availability remains uncertain.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Says He Is Impressed With Browns Rookie