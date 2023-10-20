Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Gives An Update On Deshaun Watson

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson threw all the passes in the open session of today’s practice.

It was the second consecutive day the Cleveland Browns quarterback threw the ball.

Everybody wants to know if that means Watson will start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared, Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to offer a clear answer.

Several observers, including Cabot, reported that Watson put more zip on the ball today.

Watson eased some concerns yesterday by throwing the ball downfield but with a softer delivery than usual.

Now that he has thrown the ball harder, Stefanski wants to see how Watson’s wounded shoulder responds.

While admitting his QB “looked good,” the head coach won’t assume anything after his Week 4 surprise.

 

Guarding Against Surprises

Prior to the Ravens game, Stefanski thought Watson would play right up until Sunday morning.

And rookie Dorian Thompson Robinson’s post-game comments sounded like he wasn’t prepared to start

Reporters did not see P.J. Walker take any first-team snaps, but we can assume the backup is ready this time.

Walker shrugged off a couple of bad mistakes to lead Cleveland to a pair of late field goals last week.

His unlikely victory over the 49ers earned him the nod over DTR if Watson can’t go this weekend.

Just as interesting is whether Walker gets called up from the practice squad if Watson starts.

That would be 3 call-ups, with a fourth mandating a waiver exposure or a spot on the 53-man roster for Walker.

If he is not on the regular roster Sunday, Cleveland can not take advantage of the emergency quarterback rule.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

