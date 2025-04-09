Deshaun Watson Sends Message To Critics Amid Uncertain Future

The Cleveland Browns made a mistake by trading for Deshaun Watson, and they’ve finally realized it.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that he swung for the fences and missed.

Now, with the Browns getting ready to move on from him and put this dark era behind them, the former Houston Texans star sent another message to his critics:

“Me vs. Me [4OVE – Focus Only On Victories Everyday],” Watson posted. “Everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. I know I’m gonna be way better than before,” Watson said in the video.

Watson isn’t the most popular athlete right now, and it’s not only in Cleveland.

His reputation took a huge hit once some very serious accusations came to light, and his terrible play, lack of accountability, and attitude haven’t done much to help his case.

It’s not like people are criticizing him just because of his subpar play, which is their right after everything the team had to give up to get him and the fully guaranteed $230 million contract he got.

Watson has become a negative asset in the league.

His contract is almost impossible to trade and he comes with a lot of baggage.

The Browns were likely to pull the plug on this failed experiment even before he suffered a setback in his injury, and he’s not likely to suit up for the team ever again.

It’s been so bad that even some fans cheered when he suffered a season-ending injury, even though he was evidently in a lot of pain.

