Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of injuries this season, which have largely contributed to the unfortunate 3-8 start.

The offensive line is particularly snake-bitten in the weekly injury report.

One line member who has found himself on the shelf far too often this year has been left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who is still struggling to work his way back from the severe knee injury he suffered last season and has missed the last few games following his brief return.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently provided an injury update on Wills and said that he is “still working through” the lingering injury, so he wasn’t practicing on Monday ahead of the week’s first injury report.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said OT Jed Wills is "still working through" his lingering knee injury. Wills wasn't practicing on Monday. First injury report comes out tomorrow. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 27, 2024

Germain Ifedi made his first start of the season at left tackle last week in the team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing Wills’ replacement Dawand Jones, who is now out for the year after breaking his leg a few weeks ago.

Jones was beginning to stake his claim as the team’s long-term solution at left tackle before going down with the injury, and his presence was making the team’s potential decision to let Wills walk in the offseason a bit easier.

Wills has been the team’s franchise blind-side blocker since being selected with the tenth overall pick in 2020, but last year’s knee injury has muddied his potential long-term future with this franchise.

Keep an eye out for his status on the injury report once it comes out, but it does not look good for Wills’s return this week.

