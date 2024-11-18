Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Updates On 4 Browns Players

The Cleveland Browns entered their contest against the New Orleans Saints at one of its healthiest points in the past two seasons as the franchise listed the fewest players on this week’s injury report it has this season.

That changed Sunday during the Browns’ 35-14 loss to the Saints as multiple players were injured.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefansk noted four players who were injured on Sunday, providing updates on each injury during his Monday afternoon press conference.

The severity of injuries for every-down cornerbacks Ward and Newsome were not disclosed by Petrak.

Ward suffered rib and ankle injuries against the Saints, but not before he snapped a nine-game streak where no defensive backfield players had recorded an interception in 2024.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback finished the game with four tackles and one interception on Sunday.

Newsome had only one tackle on the day as he was bothered by his shoulder in the contest.

Jones becomes the second player in less than a week who will be placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list after Friday’s revelation that rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall suffered a knee injury during practice.

Swaim’s concussion will mean he will miss the team’s Thursday night contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continues to heal from that injury.

