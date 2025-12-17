Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / One Browns Rookie Stood Out In Sunday’s Rough Loss

One Browns Rookie Stood Out In Sunday’s Rough Loss

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

One Browns Rookie Stood Out In Sunday’s Rough Loss
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense had a tough outing on Sunday. They couldn’t get anything going on offense against the Chicago Bears, with Dennis Allen pressuring Shedeur Sanders on almost every dropback.

Their defense, on the other hand, wasn’t much better. Jim Schwartz’s unit wasn’t as dominant as they’ve been for most of the season, with Ben Johnson’s creative play-calling scheming everyone open. Nevertheless, Mason Graham still held his ground.

As pointed out by Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus, the rookie out of Michigan had a dominant performance and was the lone bright spot in the tough road loss:

“It was a tough day all around for the Browns, but Graham was one of their steadier contributors, particularly in run defense. His 69.1 grade in that field is his second-highest on the season, as 18.2% of these snaps received a positive grade — which included a stop,” Wyman wrote.

Graham hasn’t been the flashiest player out there, but that’s rarely the case with defensive tackles. Defensive tackles don’t make a lot of headlines unless they are giving up big plays and making mistakes.

Graham is a polished run-stopper who shuts down the interior with ease, shaking off double teams and opening things up for Myles Garrett. He’s also made big strides as a pass-rusher in his first year in the league. Once he gets a little better in that regard, he might be a top-five ranked player in his position.

The Browns have the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger, but that doesn’t mean that Graham hasn’t been as impressive.

He looks like a building block for this defense for many more years to come, which is obviously what one would expect from a top-five selection.

NEXT:  Rumored Browns OT Prospect Announces He Will Enter 2026 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Bernie Kosar speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Warns Browns About Potential Move With Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns helmet
7 Browns Players Missed Practice On Wednesday
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Compliment To Josh Allen
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Rumored Browns OT Prospect Announces He Will Enter 2026 Draft
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: A fan reacts as Johnny Manziel of the Texas A&M Aggies is picked #22 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on May 8, 2014 in New York City.
Analyst Reveals Major Update About Browns’ 2026 Draft Plans
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation