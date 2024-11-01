Kevin Stefanski Gives Nick Chubb A Notable Season Honor

The Cleveland Browns are 2-6, but they and their fans may have a trickle of optimism that the team can make a run in the second half of the season and give itself at least an outside shot at making the playoffs.

Jameis Winston has replaced injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback and played well in a Week 8 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition, star running back Nick Chubb is back after last season’s devastating knee injury, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has made him a season-long captain.

Chubb suffered a torn MCL and a damaged ACL in Week 2 of last season, and he finally returned to game action in Week 7 of this season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He had 22 rushing yards and a touchdown in that game, and against the Ravens posted 52 rushing yards.

Prior to his injury, Chubb was arguably the best pure rusher at running back in the NFL, and he had been named to the Pro Bowl four straight times while running for at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in each of those seasons.

Without him, Cleveland’s running game has struggled, ranking 27th in total rushing yards and tied for last in rushing touchdowns this season.

In Week 9, the Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that has surprised many by jumping out to a 4-3 record and ranking first in points allowed, before having their bye week.

