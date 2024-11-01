Browns Nation

Friday, November 1, 2024
Myles Garrett Reveals How A Win On Sunday Can Change Outlook For Browns

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It seems almost cliche to say that every game remaining on the schedule is a big one for the Cleveland Browns.

Yet that’s exactly where this team is as Cleveland currently possesses a 2-6 record, and any aspirations for the playoffs hinge on how the Browns can rebound from this poor start.

Myles Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is echoing that sentiment.

During Friday’s press conference, the defensive end said that winning Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers would completely change the outlook for his team (via X).

“When we get this one, it’ll completely change the atmosphere around the team,” Garrett said, adding, “I think this is a big one for us and we have to go ahead and secure this, go into the bye week, recover … go into these next weeks knowing they’re pretty much all playoff games.”

The Browns snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Baltimore Ravens behind their suddenly vibrant offense.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston received much of the credit for throttling these AFC North-leading rivals as he finished with 334 passing yards on a 27-of-41 performance, throwing for three touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Browns defense – which has picked up its production over the past month – continued to look strong on Sunday.

Cleveland held the Ravens to only 24 points, a figure more than seven points off their season average.

Although Garrett did not record a single tackle, the defensive end was credited with an NFL-best nine quarterback pressures in the contest.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

