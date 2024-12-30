Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On 4 Injured Browns Players

For the past two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have been among the league’s leaders when it comes to dealing with injuries.

Cleveland added four more players to that growing list of hurt players in Week 17.

Following Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided updates on each individual who did not return to the contest.

“Injury update from Kevin Stefanski: RB Jerome Ford (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), LB Jordan Hicks (head), RB Pierre Strong (undisclosed) did not return,” analyst Daryl Ruiter shared on X.

Injury update from Kevin Stefanski: RB Jerome Ford (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), LB Jordan Hicks (head), RB Pierre Strong (undisclosed) did not return — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 30, 2024

Ford left the game in the second quarter after taking a high-low tackle by members of the Dolphins’ defense.

Before exiting the game, Ford rushed the football six times for 22 yards.

Fellow running back Pierre Strong Jr. was also injured during the contest, but his injury was undisclosed by Stefanski following the game.

Strong finished with five carries for 33 yards while he also caught three passes for 15 yards.

With Strong and Ford both injured, the Browns turned to running back D’Onta Foreman to shoulder the load in the running game.

Foreman finished with 49 yards on 13 carries while he did not catch either of his two targets in the passing game.

Defensively, Ward was injured at the end of the first half after he collided with a Miami wide receiver.

The three-time Pro Bowler was ruled out of the contest as he favored his shoulder immediately after the collision.

Hicks’ exit also left the defensive unit without one of its playmakers as the linebacker suffered his head injury during the first half of the game.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Loss To Dolphins